West Ham Vs Brighton Preview, Premier League: Prediction, Players To Watch – All You Need To Know

BHA have gone five games without a win
The Hammers are too tethering in the relegation zone
Only five points separate Brighton from Chelsea in fifth
Brighton may have gone five Premier League games without a victory, but with fifth place still not out of reach, Fabian Hurzeler insists they can still do something special this season.
Since defeating Nottingham Forest 2-0 on November 30, Brighton have taken just two points from games against Aston Villa (3-4), West Ham (1-1), Liverpool (0-2), Sunderland (0-0) and Arsenal (1-2).
They round off 2025 by facing West Ham again on Tuesday, this time at the London Stadium, and though they are 13th in the table, only five points separate Brighton from Chelsea in fifth.
Brighton remain winless in their last 11 Premier League games played in December, all under Hurzeler (six draws, five defeats) – that is the most games any manager has ever overseen in the competition during the month without tasting success.
But instead of feeling the festive blues, Hurzeler is looking ahead to the Seagulls' final game of 2025 – and beyond – with optimism.
"There is no reason to be negative or have any doubts," Hurzeler said. "We are there and it is a very tough competition as well as it being very equal at the moment.
"We have to look forward and stick to our principles, because we always solve big challenges at this club."
Although West Ham are struggling in 18th, with a seven-game winless run cutting them adrift of 17th-placed Nottingham Forest and leading to speculation regarding Nuno Espirito
Santo's long-term future as head coach, Hurzeler is wary of the hosts' qualities.
"They still know how to win Premier League games even though they are not in a great situation," Hurzeler said of Brighton's opponents.
"We know how hard it is to beat them, so they will be a tough opponent."
With Tuesday's game being followed by a huge matchup against Nuno's former club, rock-bottom Wolves, the Hammers boss knows the coming days could prove crucial.
"We cannot hide from the situation that we are in, but I'm positive that things are going to turn around," Nuno said in the aftermath of Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Fulham.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
West Ham – Jarrod Bowen
Bowen has scored in six of his last 13 home Premier League appearances, though West Ham have not won any of those games when he has found the net.
Only five players have ever had a run of seven home Premier League appearances in which they have scored but failed to win every time, most recently Oliver McBurnie between December 2020 and April 2024 for Sheffield United.
Brighton – Diego Gomez
Gomez is Brighton's leading scorer in all competitions this season with eight goals, with six of those coming away from home.
He scored in Brighton's 2-1 defeat at Arsenal last time out but is yet to score in consecutive appearances for the Seagulls.
MATCH PREDICTION – BRIGHTON WIN
This is the first time West Ham have faced an opponent twice in the same month in the league since April 1980, drawing and losing against Birmingham City in the second tier on that occasion.
It will be the first time they have done so in the top flight since August 1974 (winning and drawing versus Luton Town).
Following a 1-1 stalemate at the Amex in early December, 53% of all Premier League meetings between West Ham and Brighton have been draws (9/17), including three of the last four.
Among fixtures to be played at least 15 times, only Chelsea versus Sheffield Wednesday has a higher share of games drawn in the competition's history (56%, 9/16).
But the Opta supercomputer is siding with Brighton, thanks in large part to West Ham's dire home form.
West Ham have lost 11 Premier League home games in 2025, with only Wolves losing more (12). It is the Hammers' joint-most home defeats in a calendar year in their league history (also 11 in 1967).
OPTA WIN PROBABILITY
West Ham – 29.3%
Brighton – 46%
Draw – 24.7%