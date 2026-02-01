Chelsea 3-2 West Ham Highlights, Premier League: Enzo Fernandez Completes Blues' Glorious Fightback

Chelsea Vs West Ham Live Score, Premier League: Start Time, Streaming
The match kicks off at 11pm IST. The Chelsea vs West Ham United, English Premier League 2025-26 matchday 24 clash will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.
Chelsea Vs West Ham Live Score, Premier League: Starting XIs
This is how Chelsea and West Ham line up tonight:
Chelsea Vs West Ham Live Score, Premier League: Kick-Off!
Play is underway at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea kicking from right to left and West Ham in the other direction in the first half.
Chelsea Vs West Ham Live Score, Premier League: CHE 0-1 WHU
The Hammers have silenced the home crowd with an early strike! Jarrod Bowen responds nicely to Aaron Wan-Bissaka's cross to leave Chelsea chasing, as early as the seventh minute.
Chelsea Vs West Ham Live Score, Premier League: Half-Time Update
Crysencio Summerville doubles West Ham's advantage in the 36th minute! It's a brilliant strike from the Dutch forward, who beats Robert Sanchez upon Aaron Wan-Bissaka's assist. It is the fourth goal on the bounce for Summerville to boot. And that's how the first half ends, with Chelsea down 0-2.
Chelsea Vs West Ham Live Score, Premier League: CHE 0-2 WHU
The second half gets underway at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea now kicking from left to right and West Ham the other way. The Hammers create a big chance early via a free-kick, only to be thwarted by Sanchez. One more goal and it was perhaps curtains for the Blues tonight.
Chelsea Vs West Ham Live Score, Premier League: CHE 1-2 WHU
The Blues pull one back! It's neat cross from Wesley Fofana, met by an even more delectable header from Joao Pedro in the 57th minute. West Ham's lead is cut to one goal and Stamford Bridge springs to life again.
Chelsea Vs West Ham Live Score, Premier League: CHE 2-2 WHU
And there comes the equaliser! Marc Cucurella comes to Chelsea's rescue, heading in the rebound after Liam Delap's shot is parried by Max Kilman onto the goalpost in the 70th minute. West Ham go from dominating the game to barely hanging on, in a classic case of two halves. Can the Blues find a third?
Chelsea Vs West Ham Live Score, Premier League: CHE 3-2 WHU
They have done it! Chelsea do find a third, and most likely winning, goal in stoppage time. Captain Enzo Fernandez it is, who steps up at just the right time to slot Joao Pedro's pass into the back of the net. Fernandez takes off his shirt and revels in jubilation as the Blues go from 0-2 down to 3-2 up with the clock almost ticking over.
Chelsea Vs West Ham Live Score, Premier League: Full-Time Update
An utterly dramatic end to this London derby as the referee delivers marching orders to Jean-Clair Todibo after a scuffle between the teams, deep into stoppage time. The red card is dished out for grabbing Joao Pedro by the neck. Moments later, the final whistle is blown and Chelsea remarkably emerge victors, 3-2!