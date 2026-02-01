Chelsea 3-2 West Ham Highlights, Premier League: Enzo Fernandez Completes Blues' Glorious Fightback

Enzo Fernandez, centre, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League match between Chelsea and West Ham United in London. Photo: AP

Chelsea produced a memorable comeback at home to trounce West Ham United 3-2 in their English Premier League 2025-26, matchday 24 encounter at Stamford Bridge on Saturday (January 31). The Blues came from 0-2 down in the first half to score thrice in the second, including a stoppage-time winner from Enzo Fernandez. After going behind to goals from Jarred Bowen and Crysencio Summerville, coach Liam Rosenior acted decisively — making three half-time substitutions — and it paid off. Joao Pedro and Marc Cucurella came off the bench and scored to level the game by the 70th. Catch the highlights and key updates from the EPL match, as it happened.

LIVE UPDATES

31 Jan 2026, 10:19:14 pm IST Chelsea Vs West Ham Live Score, Premier League: Start Time, Streaming The match kicks off at 11pm IST. The Chelsea vs West Ham United, English Premier League 2025-26 matchday 24 clash will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.

31 Jan 2026, 10:46:03 pm IST Chelsea Vs West Ham Live Score, Premier League: Starting XIs This is how Chelsea and West Ham line up tonight: Chelsea's team is locked in! 🔐#CFC | #CHEWHU pic.twitter.com/cQys2fekf3 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 31, 2026 Nuno’s XI for Chelsea 🗞️ pic.twitter.com/qnajB2Fnzs — West Ham United (@WestHam) January 31, 2026

31 Jan 2026, 11:03:04 pm IST Chelsea Vs West Ham Live Score, Premier League: Kick-Off! Play is underway at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea kicking from right to left and West Ham in the other direction in the first half.

31 Jan 2026, 11:18:50 pm IST Chelsea Vs West Ham Live Score, Premier League: CHE 0-1 WHU The Hammers have silenced the home crowd with an early strike! Jarrod Bowen responds nicely to Aaron Wan-Bissaka's cross to leave Chelsea chasing, as early as the seventh minute.

1 Feb 2026, 12:05:31 am IST Chelsea Vs West Ham Live Score, Premier League: Half-Time Update Crysencio Summerville doubles West Ham's advantage in the 36th minute! It's a brilliant strike from the Dutch forward, who beats Robert Sanchez upon Aaron Wan-Bissaka's assist. It is the fourth goal on the bounce for Summerville to boot. And that's how the first half ends, with Chelsea down 0-2.

1 Feb 2026, 12:14:17 am IST Chelsea Vs West Ham Live Score, Premier League: CHE 0-2 WHU The second half gets underway at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea now kicking from left to right and West Ham the other way. The Hammers create a big chance early via a free-kick, only to be thwarted by Sanchez. One more goal and it was perhaps curtains for the Blues tonight.

1 Feb 2026, 12:26:31 am IST Chelsea Vs West Ham Live Score, Premier League: CHE 1-2 WHU The Blues pull one back! It's neat cross from Wesley Fofana, met by an even more delectable header from Joao Pedro in the 57th minute. West Ham's lead is cut to one goal and Stamford Bridge springs to life again.

1 Feb 2026, 12:42:44 am IST Chelsea Vs West Ham Live Score, Premier League: CHE 2-2 WHU And there comes the equaliser! Marc Cucurella comes to Chelsea's rescue, heading in the rebound after Liam Delap's shot is parried by Max Kilman onto the goalpost in the 70th minute. West Ham go from dominating the game to barely hanging on, in a classic case of two halves. Can the Blues find a third?

1 Feb 2026, 12:59:14 am IST Chelsea Vs West Ham Live Score, Premier League: CHE 3-2 WHU They have done it! Chelsea do find a third, and most likely winning, goal in stoppage time. Captain Enzo Fernandez it is, who steps up at just the right time to slot Joao Pedro's pass into the back of the net. Fernandez takes off his shirt and revels in jubilation as the Blues go from 0-2 down to 3-2 up with the clock almost ticking over.