Arsenal 2-0 Everton, Premier League 2025-26: Gunners Go 10 Points Clear At The Emirates – In Pics

Arsenal moved ten points clear at the top of the Premier League table after a dramatic 2-0 victory over Everton at the Emirates Stadium. Despite dominating possession, the Gunners struggled to break down a resilient Everton defense managed by David Moyes. The breakthrough finally arrived in the 89th minute when substitute Viktor Gyokeres tapped home from close range. In the final moments of stoppage time, 16-year-old Max Dowman made history by becoming the league's youngest-ever goalscorer, finishing off a brilliant solo counter-attack into an empty net to secure all three points for the league leaders. See some of the best pics from the match. 

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EPL: Arsenal vs Everton
Arsenal's Gabriel, left, and William Saliba celebrate after the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Everton in London, England. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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EPL: Everton vs Arsenal
Everton's Vitaliy Mykolenko pulls Arsenal's Max Dowman during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Everton in London, England. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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EPL 2025-26: Arsenal vs Everton
Arsenal's Viktor Gyokeres celebrates after scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Everton, in London. | Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA via AP
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EPL 2025-26: Everton vs Arsenal
Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli, left, and Everton's Jake O'Brien fight for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Everton in London, England. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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English Premier League: Arsenal vs Everton
Arsenal's Max Dowman celebrates after scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Everton in London, England. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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English Premier League: Everton vs Arsenal
Arsenal's Max Dowman in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Everton in London, England. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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English Premier League 2025-26: Arsenal vs Everton
Arsenal's Eberechi Eze, left, and Everton's Tim Iroegbunam run for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Everton in London, England. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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English Premier League 2025-26: Everton vs Arsenal
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka shoots during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Everton in London, England. | AP Photo/Kin Cheung
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Britain Premier League Soccer: Arsenal vs Everton
Everton's goalkeeper Jordan Pickford catches the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Everton in London, England. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Britain Premier League Soccer: Everton vs Arsenal
Everton's Iliman Ndiaye, left, and Arsenal's Cristhian Mosquera fight for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Everton in London, England. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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English Premier League Soccer Match: Arsenal vs Everton
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, left, and Everton's Idrissa Gueye fight for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Everton in London, England. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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