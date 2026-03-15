Arsenal 2-0 Everton, Premier League 2025-26: Gunners Go 10 Points Clear At The Emirates – In Pics
Arsenal moved ten points clear at the top of the Premier League table after a dramatic 2-0 victory over Everton at the Emirates Stadium. Despite dominating possession, the Gunners struggled to break down a resilient Everton defense managed by David Moyes. The breakthrough finally arrived in the 89th minute when substitute Viktor Gyokeres tapped home from close range. In the final moments of stoppage time, 16-year-old Max Dowman made history by becoming the league's youngest-ever goalscorer, finishing off a brilliant solo counter-attack into an empty net to secure all three points for the league leaders. See some of the best pics from the match.
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