Sassuolo 0-2 Napoli, Serie A: Antonio Conte Tempers Title Ambitions Despite Comfortable Win

Napoli stretched their unbeaten streak to 13 matches (W8 D5), which is their longest such run across the top five European leagues. Only between April and November 2022 under Luciano Spalletti have the Partenopei gone on a longer stretch without defeat

  • Scott McTominay, Kevin De Bruyne goals power Napoli win over Sassuolo

  • Antonio Conte feels it would be difficult for his team to replicate last season's Serie A title success

  • Partenopei boss says he's still waiting to strike right balance in midfield

Antonio Conte was quick to temper Napoli's Scudetto expectations despite getting their Serie A title defence off to a winning start against Sassuolo. 

Conte watched on as goals in either half from Scott McTominay and summer signing Kevin De Bruyne sealed a 2-0 win for Napoli at MAPEI Stadium on Saturday. 

The result saw Napoli extend their unbeaten streak to 13 matches (W8 D5), which is the longest such run across the top five European leagues. 

Only between April and November 2022 under Luciano Spalletti have Napoli gone on a longer stretch without defeat, going 19 matches without loss in Serie A. 

Conte suggested that it would be difficult for his team to replicate their title success from last year as Napoli prepare to juggle European commitments with league action. 

"It will be a very difficult and interesting campaign with seven or eight teams fighting for the Scudetto or Champions League qualification," Conte told reporters. 

"We are trying to complete the structure of the squad, and it will require patience."

Conte added he was still waiting to strike the right balance in midfield, after starting with McTominay, De Bruyne, Stanislav Lobotka and Frank Anguissa against Sassuolo. 

McTominay, who scooped the MVP award in 2024-25 after a number of brilliant displays, opened his account with a near-post header in the 17th minute of the match. 

He has now scored 10 goals in Serie A in 2025, level with Manchester United's Bryan Mbeumo for the most from a midfielder across Europe's top five leagues. 

And at 34 years and 56 days old, De Bruyne became the oldest player to score on his debut for Napoli in Serie A in the three-point-for-a-win era (since 1994-95). 

The Belgian was also the third midfielder to score on his Napoli debut in the top flight since 1994-95, after Jonathan de Guzman in 2014 and Francesco Moriero 25 years ago. 

"I am still trying to find the right formula to ensure the three midfielders from last season can co-exist harmoniously with Kevin," Conte added.

"We haven't had long to work on it, but I am seeing some interesting things. 

Conte did, however, shower particular praise on McTominay and De Bruyne, with the 56-year-old believing their differing playing styles complement each other. 

"Scott is a fighter who can ghost in from deep and become devastating, while he also has a good shot from distance," Conte said. 

"The opening goal was a situation we had tried in training. 

"De Bruyne has different characteristics, he likes to move it around and rarely runs into the box. We try to ensure all the zones are covered."

