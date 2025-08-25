Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha announce pregnancy

Celebrities flooded the comments section of the post with congratulatory messages. Sonam Kapoor wrote, "Congratulations darling" with a red heart emoji, while Neha Dhupia commented, "Congratulations… welcome to the best hood", followed by red heart emojis. "Awww congratulations Pari," wrote Ananya Panday. Bhumi Pednekar, Huma Qureshi and others also wished the would-be parents.