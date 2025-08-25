Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha took to social media to announce their pregnancy
Celebs wished the couple with congratulatory messages
Parineeti and Raghav got married in 2023
Actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha are all set to embrace parenthood soon. The couple announced the good news with their Insta fans on Monday (August 25).
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha announce pregnancy
Sharing the pregnancy news, Parineeti and Raghav, in a joint post, wrote, "Our little universe … on its way 🧿🐣💕Blessed beyond measure 🥹🙏(sic)."
They shared the adorable post with a simple cake placed on a platter over a soft fabric backdrop, and cute little flowers placed near it.
The cake featured imprints of two tiny baby feet and “1 + 1 = 3”, written on it. The post also featured a video of Parineeti and Raghav strolling, holding hands.
Celebrities flooded the comments section of the post with congratulatory messages. Sonam Kapoor wrote, "Congratulations darling" with a red heart emoji, while Neha Dhupia commented, "Congratulations… welcome to the best hood", followed by red heart emojis. "Awww congratulations Pari," wrote Ananya Panday. Bhumi Pednekar, Huma Qureshi and others also wished the would-be parents.
Parineeti and Raghav's wedding
Parineeti and Raghav reportedly knew each other for several years before they started dating.
The couple exchanged rings on May 13, 2023, in New Delhi, which was attended by several politicians, including Delhi CM Kejriwal, Punjab CM Mann, and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.
They tied the knot on September 24, 2023, at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan. It was attended by their family, close friends, and several celebs.
Recently, Parineeti and Raghav appeared together on The Great Indian Kapil Show. On the show, host Kapil Sharma advised the couple on family planning. To which, Raghav said, “Denge, aapko denge… good news jaldi denge!" (We’ll give you good news soon!).
Kapil further asked Parineeti, “Good news aa raha hai kya? Laddu bantne lage kya?” (Is there good news? Are sweets being distributed yet?), Raghav replied, “Denge (we will give it)… at some point.”