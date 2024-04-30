Parineeti Chopra is currently basking in the success of ‘Amar Singh Chamkila.’ Apart from her films, she always makes news about her personal life. The actor tied the knot with politician Raghav Chadha last year. Ever since they got married, fans have been eager to know more about the couple. In a recent interview, Chopra revealed how she met Chadha. She mentioned that she was unaware of what he used to do but she instantly knew that she would want to marry him.
Appearing on Raj Shamani’s podcast, Parineeti Chopra spilled the beans on how she met Raghav Chadha. She recalled that she met him in London for breakfast. She mentioned that she had no idea who he was or what he did professionally. The actor said, “We met at an event in London, and usually, I’d just say hi and move on, but this time, I said, ‘Let’s meet for breakfast’. Including our teams, it was around 8-10 of us, and we met at breakfast the next day. I had no idea who he was and what he did. I literally looked him up after the breakfast. I learned about all the work he’s done, and we realized, not even in weeks, in days, that we would get married.”
Advertisement
Chopra revealed that she had no clue if Chadha was married or what his age was. She knew she wanted to marry him when they met for breakfast. She continued, “I swear, I met Raghav, and within five minutes, I knew I was going to marry this man. I didn’t even know if he was married, had children, how old he was… He just sat at breakfast in front of me, and I’m looking at this man and saying, ‘I think I’m going to marry this man’. It was some God’s voice inside me.”
The actor tied the knot with Chadha in September 2023. The couple opted for a luxurious wedding at The Leela Palace in Udaipur.