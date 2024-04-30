Appearing on Raj Shamani’s podcast, Parineeti Chopra spilled the beans on how she met Raghav Chadha. She recalled that she met him in London for breakfast. She mentioned that she had no idea who he was or what he did professionally. The actor said, “We met at an event in London, and usually, I’d just say hi and move on, but this time, I said, ‘Let’s meet for breakfast’. Including our teams, it was around 8-10 of us, and we met at breakfast the next day. I had no idea who he was and what he did. I literally looked him up after the breakfast. I learned about all the work he’s done, and we realized, not even in weeks, in days, that we would get married.”