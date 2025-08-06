National

Day In Pics: August 06, 2025

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for August 06, 2025

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
INDIA bloc meeting at Parliament House
INDIA bloc meeting at Parliament House | Photo: AICC via PTI

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with other leaders during a meeting of the floor leaders of the INDIA bloc, at Parliament House, in New Delhi.

2/14
Monsoon session of Parliament
Monsoon session of Parliament | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule and TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar at a protest against the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi.

3/14
Flood in Varanasi
Flood in Varanasi | Photo: PTI

People use a boat to travel at the flooded area, in Varanasi.

4/14
RBIs monetary policy statement
RBI's monetary policy statement | Photo: RBI Youtube via PTI

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra delivers the Monetary Policy statement.

5/14
PM Modi inaugurates Kartavya Bhavan
PM Modi inaugurates Kartavya Bhavan | Photo: PMO via PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal during the inauguration of Kartavya Bhavan, in New Delhi.

6/14
Raksha Bandhan in Bastar
Raksha Bandhan in Bastar | Photo: PTI

People wait in queues at Main Post Office to post 'Rakhis' ahead of the 'Raksha Bandhan' festival, at Jagdalpur, in Bastar.

7/14
Sushma Swarajs death anniversary
Sushma Swaraj's death anniversary | Photo: PTI

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta pays tribute to former Union Minister Sushma Swaraj on her 6th death anniversary. BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj also seen.

8/14
Cloudburst in Uttarkashi
Cloudburst in Uttarkashi | Photo: PTI

Restoration work underway following flash floods triggered by a cloudburst, at Uttarkashi Gangotri Highway.

9/14
Rahul Gandhi appears before Chaibasa court
Rahul Gandhi appears before Chaibasa court | Photo: PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leaves after appearing before an MP-MLA Court in connection with a case related to alleged defamatory remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a rally in 2018, at Chaibasa in West Singhbhum district, Jharkhand.

10/14
Ganga floods nearby areas in monsoon
Ganga floods nearby areas in monsoon | Photo: PTI

People collect drinking water from a hand pump at the waterlogged Bind Toli locality as the swollen River Ganga inundates nearby areas during the monsoon season, in Patna.

11/14
ITBP conducts rescue operation
ITBP conducts rescue operation | Photo: @ITBP_official on X via PTI

ITBP personnel conduct a rescue operation on the Kinner Kailash Yatra route following incessant rainfall.

12/14
Raksha Bandhan festival in Jammu
Raksha Bandhan festival in Jammu | Photo: PTI

Students hold a 'Rakhi' with 'Operation Sindoor' written on it ahead of the 'Raksha Bandhan' festival, in Jammu.

13/14
Chaibasa court in West Singhbhum
Chaibasa court in West Singhbhum | Photo: PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leaves after appearing before an MP-MLA Court in connection with a case related to alleged defamatory remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a rally in 2018, at Chaibasa in West Singhbhum district, Jharkhand.

14/14
Pinaki Misra, Mahua Moitras wedding reception
Pinaki Misra, Mahua Moitra's wedding reception | Photo: @yadavakhilesh/X via PTI

Newlyweds, former BJD MP Pinaki Misra and TMC MP Mahua Moitra, with Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav, SP MPs Dimple Yadav and Priya Saroj, NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule and others at their wedding reception, in New Delhi.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

