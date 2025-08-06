Day In Pics: August 06, 2025

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with other leaders during a meeting of the floor leaders of the INDIA bloc, at Parliament House, in New Delhi.
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule and TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar at a protest against the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi.
People use a boat to travel at the flooded area, in Varanasi.
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra delivers the Monetary Policy statement.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal during the inauguration of Kartavya Bhavan, in New Delhi.
People wait in queues at Main Post Office to post 'Rakhis' ahead of the 'Raksha Bandhan' festival, at Jagdalpur, in Bastar.
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta pays tribute to former Union Minister Sushma Swaraj on her 6th death anniversary. BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj also seen.
Restoration work underway following flash floods triggered by a cloudburst, at Uttarkashi Gangotri Highway.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leaves after appearing before an MP-MLA Court in connection with a case related to alleged defamatory remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a rally in 2018, at Chaibasa in West Singhbhum district, Jharkhand.
People collect drinking water from a hand pump at the waterlogged Bind Toli locality as the swollen River Ganga inundates nearby areas during the monsoon season, in Patna.
ITBP personnel conduct a rescue operation on the Kinner Kailash Yatra route following incessant rainfall.
Students hold a 'Rakhi' with 'Operation Sindoor' written on it ahead of the 'Raksha Bandhan' festival, in Jammu.
Newlyweds, former BJD MP Pinaki Misra and TMC MP Mahua Moitra, with Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav, SP MPs Dimple Yadav and Priya Saroj, NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule and others at their wedding reception, in New Delhi.