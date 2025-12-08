Nepal's New Banknote: A Quiet Rebellion Against India's Overreach

India sees itself as a benevolent leader in the region. But in Kathmandu, the view is different. Many see a country that redraws lines for its own needs—whether for dams or roads in disputed areas. I recall a talk years ago with a Nepali diplomat in Delhi. Over tea, he said, calmly but wearily, “India treats us like a subordinate, not a partner.” That feeling, common in Nepal, led to this banknote. It’s a quiet but powerful reply—useful, meaningful, and permanent now it’s printed.