Chinese Woman Posing as Buddhist Monk gets 8-year Jail Term for Illegal Entry

A Chinese woman who was detained two years ago on suspicion of entering India illegally while posing as a Buddhist monk was sentenced to eight years in prison and a fine of Rs 50,000 by a municipal court on Monday.



The prosecution claims that on December 2, 2023, the woman was apprehended at the Rupaideha border station near the India-Nepal border by members of the 42nd Battalion of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB). They said that she was stopped for verification while trying to enter Nepal while dressed as a Buddhist monk.