PM Modi Warns of ‘Big Threat’ from Infiltrators, Calls for Nationwide Commitment to Expel Illegal Immigrants

Speaking on Sardar Patel’s birth anniversary, the Prime Minister linked illegal immigration to demographic imbalance and national security, urging unity under the ‘Demography Mission.’

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
PM Modi Warns of ‘Big Threat’ from Infiltrators
PM Modi Warns of ‘Big Threat’ from Infiltrators, Calls for Nationwide Commitment to Expel Illegal Immigrants Photo: PTI
  • PM Modi warned that illegal infiltrators pose a “big threat” to India’s unity and demographic balance, calling for their removal.

  • Speaking on Sardar Patel’s 150th birth anniversary, he accused previous governments of ignoring the issue for “vote bank politics.”

  • Modi said the Demography Mission, announced on Independence Day, will lead a decisive national effort to tackle illegal immigration.

Parts of India's demographic balance are being impacted by illegal immigration, according to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who on Friday called for a commitment to expel the infiltrators because they represent a "big threat to unity and integrity" of the nation.

Speaking at a celebration of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 150th birthday here, Modi claimed that people who are against the government's action against infiltrators don't care if the nation is split once more.

"Today, the country's unity and integrity face a big threat from infiltrators," Modi said after witnessing the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas parade.

For decades, infiltrators have been sneaking into the country. They have been occupying and using the resources of our country. They altered the demographic balance and put the unity of the country at risk, he said.

"The previous governments had closed their eyes against this big threat. They put the security of the country at risk for vote bank politics," Modi alleged.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav - PTI
Tejashwi Yadav Calls PM Modi’s Infiltration Remarks 'Diversionary Tactics' Ahead of Bihar Polls

BY Outlook News Desk

"But for the first time now, the country has decided to wage a decisive battle against this threat. I had announced the Demography Mission from the Red Fort (on August 15, 2025)," he said.

When we are taking this issue seriously, some people - instead of putting the country's interest as priority - have launched a political fight to give rights to infiltrators for their own interests, he said.

"Those opposing it are of the view that, as the country was divided once, if it disintegrates in future again, they do not care. But the truth is, when the country's security and identity are in danger, everybody will be affected by the threat," he said.

"So, on this Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, we should take a pledge that we will remove all the infiltrators from Bharat," the prime minister said.

Modi was apparently referring to the Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltration in eastern India that has led to concerns about demographic imbalance in Assam, West Bengal and some north-eastern states.

In order to address the challenges to India's demographic imbalance posed by illegal immigration and infiltration, the Prime Minister established the Demography Mission during his Independence Day speech this year.

According to sources, PM Modi has presented the mission as a national security matter and warned that social cohesion, internal security, and the livelihoods of Indian residents are all at risk from population shifts, especially in border regions brought on by illegal migration.

With PTI inputs.

Published At:
