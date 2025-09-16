Tejashwi Yadav Calls PM Modi’s Infiltration Remarks 'Diversionary Tactics' Ahead of Bihar Polls

PM Modi accused the opposition of shielding infiltrators, warning of a “demographic crisis.”
Tejashwi Yadav dismissed the claim, asking why BJP hadn’t acted in over a decade of power.
He said the issue is a diversion from jobs, education, and healthcare, launching his “Bihar Adhikar Yatra.”
Tejashwi Yadav, the leader of the RJD, claimed on Tuesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tirades against infiltration in Bihar were "diversionary tactics" in front of the state's assembly elections.
Yadav was questioned about the PM's remarks at a Purnea rally the day before, during which the opposition party was accused of "shielding and defending" infiltrators.
Additionally, the prime minister claimed that infiltration caused a "demographic crisis" and that ordinary citizens "were concerned about the honor of their sisters and daughters."
Yadav, whose party is immensely popular among the minorities, said, "Let us, for a moment, assume that there are infiltrators in Bihar. Then the question arises, what have you (Modi) been doing all along? You have been in power for 11 years. Besides, you (BJP-led NDA) have been ruling the state for 20 years." The leader of the opposition in the Bihar assembly wondered if the ruling dispensation has been able to identify a single infiltrator in Bihar.
"I must point out that it is a bogey they had similarly raised in Jharkhand last year when assembly polls were underway there. Now they have forgotten about that," Yadav claimed.
The former Deputy CM alleged, "The issue of infiltration is raised as diversionary tactics. The NDA realises its failure in providing good governance, ensuring that people had jobs, education, health care, and their grievances were quickly and effectively redressed." He also claimed that the INDIA bloc will "defeat the NDA in the polls".
"We will form a government that ensures 'padhaai', 'dawaai', 'kamaai', 'sunwaai' aur 'karwaai' (education, medicines, jobs, grievance redressal and taking measures to resolve issues). I am starting Bihar Adhikar Yatra with this very message", the RJD leader added.
With PTI inputs