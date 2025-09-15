Tejashwi Yadav Demands Action Against Bihar Minister Jibesh Kumar For Assault On Journalist

RJD leader urges FIR registration and minister's removal after alleged abuse and attack on journalist in Darbhanga; references Rajasthan court ruling on spurious medicines.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
RJD leader urges FIR registration and minister's removal after alleged abuse and attack on journalist.
Summary
  • Tejashwi Yadav demanded action against Bihar Minister Jibesh Kumar over alleged abuse and assault on a journalist in Darbhanga.

  • No FIR has been registered against the minister despite video evidence shown by the opposition leader.

  • Yadav referenced a Rajasthan court ruling linking Kumar to spurious medicines and urged his removal from the Nitish Kumar cabinet.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday demanded strict action against BJP leader and Bihar Minister Jibesh Kumar, accusing him of abusing and assaulting a journalist in Darbhanga district, reported PTI.

Yadav, the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, also referred to a recent Rajasthan court order which found Kumar, MLA from Jale constituency in Darbhanga, allegedly guilty of involvement in the manufacture of spurious medicines. He urged that the minister be sacked or asked to resign from the Nitish Kumar cabinet in view of the order.

Addressing reporters, Yadav said, “PM Narendra Modi is coming to Bihar today. I hope action will be taken against Kumar, who abused and assaulted a journalist for asking questions related to his constituency. The minister also hurled abuses at the mother and sisters of the scribe. But no FIR has been registered against him by police. We demand registration of an FIR against Kumar and strict action against him.”

He added, “The journalist is also a son or brother of someone. He was thrashed. I have never seen a minister using such abuses against a journalist and then beating him up. What kind of administration is this? I want to ask both the deputy CMs and the PM if the law is equal for everybody, then why has no FIR been registered against the minister?” Yadav also displayed a purported video showing Kumar shouting at the journalist, reported PTI.

On the Rajasthan court ruling, Yadav noted, “The BJP leader continues in the Nitish Kumar cabinet despite the opposition’s demand that he be sacked or asked to resign in the wake of the court ruling.” The court had placed Kumar under probation for a specified period in connection with his role as one of the directors of a drug company recently indicted by the Rajsamand court. No prison sentence was awarded, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)

