Tejashwi Yadav Alleges BJP And EC Plot To 'Finish Democracy' In Bihar

Alleged BJP, EC working together to undermine democracy in Bihar.
Criticised Nitish Kumar for party-switching and corruption.
Warned voters to safeguard their voting rights against manipulation.
Addressing a public meeting at the culmination of the Voter Adhikar Yatra in Patna, RJD leader Tejashwhi Yadav, alleged that two leaders from the BJP with the help of the Election Commission, “want to finish democracy in India”.
According to PTI, Yadav said “Bihar has been the pioneer in democracy and now two BJP leaders working with the Election Commission want to kill democracy from this land,” in a veiled attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar.
Slamming the Modi government, Yadav claimed that it not right for Modi to expect to gain a “victory” in Bihar when he has encouraged growth and development only in Bihar.
The RJD leader also called out Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for switching parties multiple times. He described Kumar as the "Bhishma Pitamaha of corruption" as his government is allegedly involved in several irregularities.
He said, "The Bihar CM has become 'Bhishma Pitamaha' of corruption and he should not speak about irregularities."
Calling Bihar a state with “double engine sarkar”, Yadav alleged that one engine (the CM) is inactive and has done nothing for the state; meanwhile, the other engine has only indulged in corrupt practices in the state.
Yadav also warned the people of Bihar to protect their vote and their families' voting rights frombeing “cut by the EC”. He added, “We must be vigilant of this corruption and safeguard this democracy from becoming a dictatorship” .
This comes a day after Yadav unilaterally declared himself as the chief ministerial face of the Grand Alliance in Bihar.