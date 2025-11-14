Tejashwi Trails BJP’s Satish Kumar in Raghopur After 11 Rounds

After defeating Kumar in the assembly elections of 2015 and 2020, Yadav has held the position for the past ten years.



After falling behind for some time, Tejashwi was now only a few hundred votes ahead.

While lesser-known RJD leader Sunil Kumar Singh warned that a "Nepal-like situation" will be seen on the streets if the "counting is halted, like in 2020," the RJD leader stated that his party workers and the populace were prepared to deal with "any unconstitutional activity during counting."