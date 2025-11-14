Tejashwi Trails BJP’s Satish Kumar in Raghopur After 11 Rounds

After 11 rounds, Tejashwi Yadav has 40,100 votes, trailing BJP’s Satish Kumar who leads with 44,929 in Raghopur.
The RJD leader, who won the seat in 2015 and 2020, briefly narrowed the gap before falling behind again.
Statewide trends show the NDA dominating with leads in over 190 seats, signalling a strong performance by the BJP.
The Election Commission reported that Tejashwi Yadav, the leader of the RJD and the chief ministerial candidate for the INDIA alliance, was behind Satish Kumar of the BJP by 4,829 votes in the Raghopur assembly seat in Bihar on Friday.
Yadav received 40,100 votes while Kumar received 44,929 after 11 rounds of counting.
With 1,392 votes, Chanchal Kumar, the nominee of the Jan Suraaj Party, came in third.
After defeating Kumar in the assembly elections of 2015 and 2020, Yadav has held the position for the past ten years.
After falling behind for some time, Tejashwi was now only a few hundred votes ahead.
While lesser-known RJD leader Sunil Kumar Singh warned that a "Nepal-like situation" will be seen on the streets if the "counting is halted, like in 2020," the RJD leader stated that his party workers and the populace were prepared to deal with "any unconstitutional activity during counting."
Overall, it seemed that the ruling NDA had won by a wide margin, taking commanding leads in over 190 seats. The trends also suggested that the BJP was on course to record its highest number with an outstanding strike rate.