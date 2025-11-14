Bihar Election 2025: Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai

Even his most ardent supporters did not expect such a fantastic showing by the JD(U)—30 seats up from the last elections at the time of writing this piece. What does it mean to Nitish Kumar, most likely his last tenure as chief minister, and to Bihar? How physically and mentally fit is he is to hold such an important office, to make so many vital decisions and run a government? There is no clear second-in-command in the JD(U) and it will be difficult for anybody to emerge as a leader of the Nitish Kumar’s stature. How will his equation with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the party which will end up as the single largest one in these polls, change? Nitish Kumar has been lampooned as ‘Palturam’ for his many U-turns between allying with the RJD and the BJP in the past. If the ties within the NDA deteriorate in the coming days, is there enough roar left in the tiger to make yet another palat?