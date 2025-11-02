At Bihar’s Nawada, Modi Accuses Opposition Of Dynastic Politics, Highlights NDA Welfare

Modi accuses Congress and RJD of corruption and dynastic politics at Nawada rally.
PM highlights NDA welfare schemes for farmers, women and marginalised communities in Bihar.
Promises jobs via Amritsar–Kolkata Industrial Corridor; warns against return of “Jungle Raj”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the Opposition, accusing the Congress and RJD of dynastic politics and corruption, while claiming the NDA government has restored Bihar’s dignity and delivered development “for those who were never counted.”
Addressing a large rally in Nawada, Modi said: “We must restore Magadh to its old glory. Bihar is an agrarian state, but post-Independence governments never prioritised small farmers. This Modi worships those who were never counted.”
Highlighting welfare measures, he said over 200,000 farmers in Nawada district have received ₹650 crore under central schemes. “During the Jungle Raj government, this entire amount would have been looted,” he said.
Taking aim at Congress, he recalled a former prime minister’s remark that only a fraction of central funds reached villages. “Which ‘panja’ turns one rupee into 25 paise before it reaches the people?” he asked, in a clear dig at the Congress symbol.
Modi praised Bihar’s cultural and intellectual heritage, invoking Aryabhata, and said the RJD–Congress alliance was “run by two of the most corrupt families, one from Bihar and one from Delhi.” He claimed the parties would “break each other’s heads” after the election.
“Only the NDA can provide good governance,” Modi said, crediting Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for prioritising backward, Dalit and Mahadalit communities. He added that 700,000 families have received pucca houses, calling it “real socialism and social justice.”
Warning young voters against a return of “Jungle Raj”, he said the period was marked by “katta, kripan and kut rajniti.” He alleged that under RJD rule, employees feared salary hikes due to extortion, and mothers lived in anxiety as kidnappings rose to 37,000 cases.
“For decades, Bihar suffered from Jungle Raj and Naxal attacks. When Nitish ji took over, Bihar was freed from Jungle Raj. In 2014, you chose Modi to rid the country of Naxalism,” he said, adding that “urban Naxals in cities have now lost sleep.”
He also criticised Congress leaders who, he alleged, “mocked Chhath Puja as nautanki,” saying they failed to understand “the power of the sun.”
Promising continued development, he announced that Nawada would join the Amritsar–Kolkata Industrial Corridor, creating jobs and ensuring that “Bihar’s youth will work in Bihar.”
He concluded by saying that 13 million women in Bihar have received ₹10,000 each through various schemes, adding: “It is the responsibility of every young person and every parent to save Bihar and secure its future under the NDA.”