NDA Is Facing Social Anti-Incumbency In Bihar: Kanhaiya Kumar

Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar though nearly forty can still pass off for a college student. But his talk is like a more seasoned politician. More than political anti-incumbency, the Janata Dal (United) and the BJP combine in Bihar is facing a social anti-incumbency, he says. “Social anti-incumbency is dissatisfaction and disappointment among the marginalised class in Bihar. There is a big churning going on there and the fight is about who will get the EBC (Extremely Backward Class who form 36 per cent of the population in the state) base. BJP is seen as an upper-caste party in Bihar,” he says.