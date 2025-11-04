NDA Is Facing Social Anti-Incumbency In Bihar: Kanhaiya Kumar

Kanhaiya Kumar is not contesting in these elections. He says he has already contested twice in the Lok Sabha polls (in Begusarai in 2019 with the Communist Party of India, and in North East Delhi with Congress in the last general election and losing both times). He would like local leaders from the state to contest in the Assembly polls.

Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar on Bihar SIR and 2025 assembly election and rahul gandhi
Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar Photo: Saahil, Outlook
Summary
  • Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar says the JD(U)-BJP alliance faces not just political but social anti-incumbency — growing discontent among Bihar’s marginalised and Extremely Backward Classes (EBCs), who are being courted by both the NDA and Mahagathbandhan alliances.

  • Kumar stresses that caste continues to dominate Bihar politics and must be confronted, not denied. He links rising crime against women to prohibition-related drug trade, unemployment, and misogynistic social media culture.
    While not contesting this election, Kumar highlights Congress’ ideological clarity — its stance on minority rights, criticism of corporate power, and opposition to the RSS. He says the Bharat Jodo Yatra rekindled hope for a more inclusive politics.

Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar though nearly forty can still pass off for a college student. But his talk is like a more seasoned politician. More than political anti-incumbency, the Janata Dal (United) and the BJP combine in Bihar is facing a social anti-incumbency, he says. “Social anti-incumbency is dissatisfaction and disappointment among the marginalised class in Bihar. There is a big churning going on there and the fight is about who will get the EBC (Extremely Backward Class who form 36 per cent of the population in the state) base. BJP is seen as an upper-caste party in Bihar,” he says.

It is clear both the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan are battling to get the EBC vote. Prime Minister Modi kicked off his Bihar campaign from Samastipur, home of Bihar’s tallest EBC leader and former chief minister Karpoori Thakur. There were many photos of Modi visiting Karpoorigram, Thakur’s ancestral village. The Mahagathbandhan has announced Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP) leader Mukesh Sahani who belongs to the Nishad (boatmen) community, the biggest grouping among the EBCs in Bihar, as its deputy chief minister candidate.

Video Interview | Abhayanand On Jungle Raj And Bahubalis | Bihar Elections 2025

But as a young leader does he feel disappointed and frustrated that even now in Bihar caste reigns supreme when it comes to the crunch? “No, I am not frustrated,” says Kumar. “It is a reality and we have to engage with it. I don’t see them as Us and Them. There is a lot of work to be done to fight for equality for the backward castes. Elections only reflect the vast divides that exist.”  

Elaborating on the social anti-incumbency theme, he says crime against women have also gone up in this regime. “There are three main factors for this. After prohibition in Bihar the ‘powder’ (drugs) business has started. The liquor mafia is very violent and women bear the brunt of it. Second, unemployment. This has made the youth unstable. Third is this reel culture and videos on social media. They only objectify women and it’s real menace in Bihar.”

Where is the Congress placed in the current elections in Bihar? Is he happy with his party’s place in the Mahagathbandhan, as well his position in the party? “For me the ideological stance of the Congress is more important than the electoral politics. Which other party talks of protecting minority rights so directly? Which other party says the RSS should be banned. Who apart from Rahul Gandhi attacks big corporate like the Ambanis and Adanis in campaign speeches?,” he asks.

He says the Bharat Jodo Yatra was a journey of hope. In the beginning people were wary of it but as it progressed and by the time it reached Madhya Pradesh, there was a groundswell of support for it. No one expected Congress to win 100 seats in the last general election, and that result, he says, gives him hope.

Kanhaiya Kumar is not contesting in these elections. He says he has already contested twice in the Lok Sabha polls (in Begusarai in 2019 with the Communist Party of India, and in North East Delhi with Congress in the last general election and losing both times). He would like local leaders from the state to contest in the Assembly polls.

