Mapping the Mind: Cinema’s Most Powerful Portraits Of Mental Illness

It will be five years after Khilona and Khamoshi when Randle McMurphy will shock the world and fly above all the movies ever made on mental illness or set in a mental asylum. Before One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest stormed global audiences, Jack Nicholson had already spent a decade in Hollywood, acting in low-budget films and writing a few. He had already made people notice him in Dennis Hopper’s road movie, Easy Rider, and Roman Polanski’s Chinatown a few years before Cuckoo’s Nest. But Nicholson as McMurphy owns this drama set in a mental asylum, with his full range of histrionics, and a glimpse of what’s to come over the years in films like an unhinged writer in The Shining, as the evil maverick Joker in Tim Burton’s Batman, the egoistical armyman in A Few Good Men, as a person with OCD in As Good As It Gets, an irascible old man in About Schmidt, his comic timing in Anger Management and so on.