Book Excerpt | Unmechanical: Ritwik Ghatak In 50 Fragments Edited By Shamya Dasgupta

When Ritwik shot his first completed film, Nagarik, in 1952, he had very skeletal facilities, a shoestring budget and a cast entirely unused to the film medium. He had the heritage of a medium which had not yet developed in its discipline in India. Yet, propelled by the desire to project the complex nature of his subject, Ritwik brought to bear upon his treatment the accumulated knowledge of the medium from the world over, and produced a work that was as advanced in its technical and grammatical structure as in the conceptual treatment of his story. Gifted as he was with a historical vision, Ritwik made pioneering use of sound as an instrument of structure in his film within a dialectical framework. In his hands, for the first time, sound in Indian cinema graduated from merely amplifying dialogue and ‘effect’ music to becoming a conscious part of the whole design, serving as much to highlight as to comment, analyse and throw into analytical perspective the immediate dialogical and narrative context.