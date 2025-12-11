On Bengali Cinema's Shift: From Socialist Ethos To Depoliticised Screens

The relationship between leftist politics in Bengal and its cinema was layered and uneasy, mirroring the left’s own history in the state. From the beginning, at the heart of its cinematic art lay a socialist core unafraid to confront the issues of the day. With the wounds of famine and partition still fresh—and with rising prices, unemployment and widening social divides—these realities were too stark for most artists to ignore in favour of commercial fiction.