The Indian Left: Never Ruled, But Writing The Rules

Nehruvian socialism did not seek revolution, but dignity. “From the very beginning, we had the 5-year plans, in a big way drawn from the Soviet plans. Even the issue of addressing hunger, food security and others,” says Vijoo Krishnan, politburo member of Communist Party of India and the general secretary of All India Kisan Sabha, adding, “Mrs [Indira] Gandhi then brings socialism and secularism into the constitution during the Emergency, then nationalisation of banks, roti kadpa makaan (food, clothing, housing) - these are Left demands.” He adds how even cinema of that era reflected socialist values. Whether it was Rajesh Khanna’s Namak Haram or Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaala Patthar – all put labour rights and capitalist exploitation at the front and centre of the movie’s plot.