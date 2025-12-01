Bihar Congress Blames ₹10,000 Pre-Poll Transfer For INDIA Bloc Defeat

PTI reported that Khan further alleged the INDIA bloc’s loss had been “engineered” through government machinery. Internal disagreements within the Congress also surfaced. Sarwat Jahan Fatima, who stepped down as president of the party’s women’s wing, said the leadership ignored demands for adequate representation. “Against the proposed 33 per cent quota, only eight per cent of women were given tickets. It was, thus, my moral responsibility to quit,” she said before the meeting. She argued that the outcome would have been different had senior leaders listened to party workers.