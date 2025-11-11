Congress Leader Shakeel Ahmad Criticises Owaisi, Says People Have ‘Seen Through’ Him

He made the remarks while polling was underway in his Kadwa Assembly constituency.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: abhijay vaish
Updated on:
Updated on:
Congress Leader Shakeel Ahmed Criticises Owaisi, Says People Have ‘Seen Through’ Him
Shakeel Ahmed Khan Photo: X/@ShakeelkhanINC
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Congress Legislative Party leader in Bihar Shakeel Ahmad Khan on Tuesday accused AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi with "wittingly or unwittingly" helping the BJP in the Hindi heartland.

  • He made the remarks while polling was underway in his Kadwa Assembly constituency.

  • He was responding to queries about what impact he saw of the Owaisi factor this time, taking into consideration the fact that in 2020 the AIMIM had won five seats, all at the expense of Mahagathbandhan.

Congress Legislative Party leader in Bihar Shakeel Ahmad Khan on Tuesday accused AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi with "wittingly or unwittingly" helping the BJP in the Hindi heartland. He claimed that the people have “seen through” the Hyderabad MP. 

He made the remarks while polling was underway in his Kadwa Assembly constituency, PTI reported. 

"I feel the political approach of Owaisi is basically flawed. India is a pluralist society, and the Mahagathbandhan is committed to ensuring that the same is reflected in politics. But what has Owaisi been doing? He is seen as a 'vote katwa' (spoiler)," he said.

He was responding to queries about what impact he saw of the Owaisi factor this time, taking into consideration the fact that in 2020 the AIMIM had won five seats, all at the expense of Mahagathbandhan, and also affected prospects of the RJD, Congress and Left combine in a number of other constituencies.

Related Content
Related Content

Khan said, "I wonder whether it should be called surprising or a too clever by half strategy on the part of Owaisi, who never contests all the seats in his own home state of Telangana but likes to field his candidates in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. What did he achieve in UP in the last assembly polls? He only helped Yogi Adityanath retain power. People have seen through all this." Asked about the blast in Delhi a day ago, which has left several persons killed, the Congress leader said, "I strongly condemn the incident. It is the responsibility of Amit Shah, as the Union home minister, to ensure that such incidents do not occur in the first place. Now that we have a tragedy at hand, the strongest possible action must be taken against the culprits." Khan said he does not wish to indulge in divisive politics, pitting one community against another.

Shakeel Ahmad Khan - X/@ShakeelkhanINC
‘Ab Rishta Barabari Ho Gaya’: Shakeel Ahmad Khan Interview on Mahagathbandhan’s Bihar Election Plans

BY Ashlin Mathew

"But justice must be done in all cases. Be it a blast or killings on board a running train. But please do not think I am equating the two incidents," he said.

Speaking about the assembly elections in Bihar, he said that "Evidently, people are excited and want to vote for a change, which explains the high turnout. We will be forming the next government." He, however, ducked a query as to whether he would like to become the deputy CM if his party insisted that a Muslim be chosen for the post.

"That is a decision for the party to take. Our top leadership has done a lot to build the tempo in the Bihar elections. Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra campaigned extensively," said Khan.

He, however, expressed alarm over the recovery, last week, of VVPAT slips from outside a polling booth in Samastipur district.

"The Election Commission has been compromised. It has ceased to be an impartial body. Mismanagement is all around. In my own constituency, elderly people are complaining that there are no proper lighting arrangements near EVMs. We have heard about non-functional CCTV cameras at many places. In some places, voting could not commence till as late as 9 am," he alleged.

With PTI inputs

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 2: Mahmudul Hasan Joy Marching Towards Century

  2. IPL 2026 Auction To Be Held In Abu Dhabi Around December 15 - Report

  3. India Vs South Africa, 1st Test: Key Battles To Watch Out For In IND Vs SA Clash

  4. Ashes 2025: Ben Stokes Expected To Be Fully Fit For Series Against Australia

  5. Amol Muzumdar On India's Women's World Cup Title: Head Coach 'Couldn't Have Asked For Better' Team

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. ATP Finals 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Overcomes Taylor Fritz In 3-Set Thriller

  2. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Straight Sets To Kick Off Title Defence

  3. ATP Finals: Mental Consistency Key For Jannik Sinner In Felix Auger-Aliassime Victory

  4. 2025 WTA Finals: Rybakina Stuns Sabalenka In Riyadh To Win Title

  5. Athens Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Clinches 101st Tour Title With Second ATP Title This Year

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. What Is the Election Commission’s SIR, and Why It’s Stirring Debate in West Bengal

  2. Red Fort Blast: 13 Killed, Several Injured; Station Shut As Probe Underway

  3. 17 Mosque Caretakers In Ballia Booked For Violating Loudspeaker Rules

  4. Bomb Threats At Actor Ajith Kumar And Actress Ramya Krishnan’s Chennai Homes Turn Out To Be Hoax

  5. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Announces Aid for Red Fort Blast Victims

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  2. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  3. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  4. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  5. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

US News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. Dhoom Macha Le: How Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Victory Challenges Authoritarian Trends

  3. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  4. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  5. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

World News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. West Africa: Five Indian Nationals Abducted In Mali

  3. UN Reports Largest Rohingya Influx Into Bangladesh Since 2017 Amid Escalating Crisis In Myanmar

  4. South Africa Condemns US Boycott Of G20 Summit As 'Imperialist Interference'

  5. Mental Health Conditions Rising Sharply Across The US, Impacting Millions Of Workers

Latest Stories

  1. Trump Threatens BBC With $1 Billion Lawsuit Over Edited January 6 Speech

  2. Sergio Gor Appointed New US Ambassador to India, Vows To Strengthen Ties

  3. Makkal Needhi Maiam Seeks Common Election Symbol For 2026 Tamil Nadu Polls

  4. 'Dharmendra Discharged From Hospital, To Be Treated At Home', Says Doctor

  5. The Art Of Being Alive: Booker-Winner David Szalay’s Notes On Mortality And Masculinity

  6. Govinda Rushed To Hospital After Falling Unconscious At Home

  7. UN Chief Calls For Full Probe After Delhi Red Fort Car Blast; Offers Condolences

  8. Over 40 Samples, Including Explosives and Cartridges, Collected from Red Fort Blast Site