Congress Leader Shakeel Ahmad Criticises Owaisi, Says People Have ‘Seen Through’ Him

Khan said, "I wonder whether it should be called surprising or a too clever by half strategy on the part of Owaisi, who never contests all the seats in his own home state of Telangana but likes to field his candidates in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. What did he achieve in UP in the last assembly polls? He only helped Yogi Adityanath retain power. People have seen through all this." Asked about the blast in Delhi a day ago, which has left several persons killed, the Congress leader said, "I strongly condemn the incident. It is the responsibility of Amit Shah, as the Union home minister, to ensure that such incidents do not occur in the first place. Now that we have a tragedy at hand, the strongest possible action must be taken against the culprits." Khan said he does not wish to indulge in divisive politics, pitting one community against another.