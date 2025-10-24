‘Ab Rishta Barabari Ho Gaya’: Shakeel Ahmad Khan Interview on Mahagathbandhan’s Bihar Election Plans

A

Congress has worked hard over the past six months to build momentum. Several activities have energised the party, and we have actively reached out to the grassroots.

There are two key aspects to Congress’s rejuvenation in Bihar: one was Rahul Gandhi’s planned interventions, and the other was holding back-to-back conventions. We have reached out to MBCs and OBCs, and the CWC meeting was held in Patna.

There is going to be a significant political shift in Bihar. We have promised to increase the reservation for Pichada and Ati Pichada castes in Panchayat elections. Our manifesto proposes 34 per cent reservation for them. The current 20 per cent reservation for the Ati Pichada category in Panchayats and urban local bodies will be increased to 30 per cent. To raise the overall 50% reservation cap based on population proportion, the law passed by the Legislative Assembly will be sent to the Centre. Rahul Gandhi also assured that discriminatory practices, such as the “Not Found Suitable” clause in appointments, would be abolished.

What Congress is offering is distinct from Nitish Kumar’s approach. Rahul Gandhi visited the Ambedkar Welfare Hostel as part of his outreach efforts. The party also conducted the “Vote-Chori Yatra,” and the 'Roko Palayan, Do Naukri' campaign, which engaged with different sections of society. Additionally, several party functionaries have been deployed to reach out directly to the people.