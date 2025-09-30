Owaisi said in the meeting: “Give us just six seats. We had won five of them earlier. Even if you (INDIA bloc) come to power, don’t make us ministers—just set up a Seemanchal Development Council. We too don’t want the BJP to come to power. We’ve fulfilled our duty; now it’s up to the people of Seemanchal to decide who wants to help the BJP succeed and who wants to stop it. We’ve done our part. Whatever decision the RJD takes, we’re ready. But no one should call us the B-team again.”