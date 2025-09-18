Bihar Election Alliance: Together Inside, Frays Outside

Commenting on the rising friction, Tiwari told Outlook, “The Congress is our ally. All partners know the RJD is the biggest force. If someone pretends not to understand this, that’s their problem. The people of Bihar are ready for Tejashwi Yadav as CM. The RJD is prepared for [contesting on] all 243 seats. We have both leadership and people’s support. If someone refuses to accept us as the elder brother, then the people will reject them.”