From Voter Rights to Beedi: Bihar’s Political Discourse Takes A Sharp Turn

Even the RJD now believes the matter is closed. Party spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari said: “Our stand is clear — we oppose any insult to Bihar or Biharis. After Tejashwi Yadav’s statement, Congress expressed regret and deleted the post. The issue is over. If the BJP still tries to stretch it, it is their failed attempt. They should also explain why PM Narendra Modi once questioned Nitish Kumar’s DNA — which was an insult to 14 crore Biharis. Where was the BJP then, or when Biharis were insulted and attacked in Gujarat and Maharashtra?”