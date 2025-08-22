Search On for Next BJP Chief as Party Consults Leaders Ahead of Bihar Elections

BJP is set to appoint a new national president before Bihar election dates are announced, after delays due to consultations and organisational requirements.
Over 100 senior leaders and RSS functionaries have been consulted, while state unit elections in key states are being wrapped up.
JP Nadda, who has received two extensions since his term ended, is expected to hand over charge once the process concludes.
The BJP is speculated to select a new National President before the Bihar election dates are announced. Sources from the party claim that the selection process is underway after having been delayed.
Sources told NDTV that the numerous consultations that have taken place are a crucial factor for the delay.
They claim that 100 prominent people have been contacted by senior officials of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the party's spiritual mentor, to solicit names.
According to sources, discussions have been held with top Union Ministers and past party leaders, as well as leaders who have held constitutional positions and are connected to the BJP and/or RSS.
The vice presidential election on September 9 is another factor contributing to the postponement.
They added that the BJP did not expect a Veep poll. But now that Jagdeep Dhankhar's abrupt retirement last month has made it necessary, the party is trying to make sure that its candidate, Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan, receives the most votes possible.
Elections to choose the presidents of significant state units, such as Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Karnataka, are a third factor contributing to the delay. Before choosing a national president, sources have previously stated that the BJP wanted all state leadership, including newly elected officials where necessary, to be in place.
This is consistent with the party's Constitution, which stipulates that before a National President can be chosen, at least 19 of its 36 state and union territory divisions must have an elected leader as per the report.
NDTV reported that the BJP completed this exercise in 28 states last month.
Haryana, Delhi, Jharkhand, Punjab, and Manipur are now the only states remaining after Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Karnataka. The BJP has named a functioning president for Punjab.
JP Nadda, the current BJP National President, was elected in January 2020 and has been granted two extensions since the completion of his three-year term. The 2024 Lok Sabha election was the cause of the first, and an organisational exercise was the cause of the second, according to NDTV.
Mandal chief elections are conducted according to a similar idea. By limiting the age limit to those under 40, the BJP has chosen to offer future leaders an opportunity in this instance.
Candidates for state and district chiefs must have been active BJP members for a minimum of ten years. This measure was taken in response to BJP employees' discontent with leaders from rival parties assuming significant positions within the party. There have been a few outliers, though.