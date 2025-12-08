Brighton 1-1 West Ham, English Premier League: Georginio Rutter Equaliser Salvages Home Draw
Georginio Rutter scored his first goal of the Premier League season in stoppage time as Brighton salvaged a 1-1 home draw against West Ham on Sunday (December 8, 2025). Rutter found a gap between West Ham defenders to grab the equalizer with a shot from close range one minute into second-half added time. The goal was confirmed following a video review for a possible handball by the player in the buildup. It was the second straight league match without a win for Brighton, who are in seventh place. West Ham, winless in their last four league games, stayed 18th and inside the relegation zone.
