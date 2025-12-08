Thailand Launches Airstrikes On Cambodia After Fresh Border Clashes

The fresh violence threatens the recent peace agreement signed in October — brokered and witnessed internationally. That accord had followed a deadly conflict in July that killed dozens and displaced hundreds of thousands.

The military of Thailand said the strikes targeted Cambodian military infrastructure — including weapon depots, command centres and logistical routes — in response to what it described as a serious buildup of heavy weapons and combat units by Cambodia. | Photo: AP/Heng Sinith
Summary
Summary of this article

  1. Fresh clashes erupted along the Thailand–Cambodia border after both sides accused each other of firing first, prompting military reinforcements and heightening regional tensions.

  2. The fighting occurred near a long-disputed frontier area, with each government demanding the other cease hostilities while denying responsibility for initiating the escalation.

  3. Authorities on both sides reported civilian evacuations and temporary closures of nearby villages as diplomatic channels opened to prevent further violence.

Thailand has carried out airstrikes on Cambodia along their long-disputed border, after renewed fighting broke out between the two countries. The escalation comes only weeks after a fragile ceasefire deal was signed.

The military of Thailand said the strikes targeted Cambodian military infrastructure — including weapon depots, command centres and logistical routes — in response to what it described as a serious buildup of heavy weapons and combat units by Cambodia. According to Thai officials, the strikes followed an attack that left one Thai soldier dead and four others wounded.

Cambodian defence authorities, however, rejected the Thai account. They claimed their forces did not retaliate after the first attack, and described the air raids as unjustified aggression.

The fresh violence threatens the recent peace agreement signed in October — brokered and witnessed internationally. That accord had followed a deadly conflict in July that killed dozens and displaced hundreds of thousands.

Thailand has ordered evacuations in border provinces, with tens of thousands of civilians moving to temporary shelters amid fears of further escalation.

