Soldiers Announce Apparent Military Coup In Benin

The West African country had several coups after gaining independence from France in 1960, particularly in the decades that followed. Since 1991, the country has been politically stable following the two-decade rule of Mathieu Kérékou, a Marxist-Leninist who renamed the country the People’s Republic of Benin.



Following the presidential election in April of next year, President Patrice Talon, who had been in office since 2016, is scheduled to resign.