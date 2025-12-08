'Important For Me To Speak Out': Smriti Mandhana Breaks Silence On Wedding Row Via Instagram

Smriti Mandhana finally put a break to speculations going around with an Instagram story calling off her wedding with music composer Palash Mucchal.
Rumours about the future of Smriti and Palash's postponed wedding have been circulating over social media for the past few days. Smriti's family has maintained a cautious silence since the matter sparked fire, but finally, they broke the silence, and it was none other than Smriti herself who cleared the air over the doubts with her social media post.
"Over the past few weeks there has been plenty of speculation around my life and I feel it is important for me to speak out at this time. I am a very private person and I would like to keep it that way but I need to clarify that the wedding is called off," Mandhana said.
Smriti also stated that she now wants to end this issue forever with her final statement so that no doubts are casted over her personal life and she could focus her on her ultimate goal of serving and winning trophies for India.
"I believe there is a higher purpose driving us all and for me that has always been representing my country at the highest level. I hope to continue to play and win trophies for India for as long as possible and that is where my focus will forever be
Thank you for all your support. It's time to move forward," she added. Smriti Mandhana is one of the biggest pillars of Indian women's cricket and is currently at their heights of her cricketing career. She not only won the coveted ODI Women's World Cup last month but was also the highest run-getter for India, playing a massive role in India's successful campaign. She is also one of the most sought-after women cricketers in the world and is among the costliest players in the WPL at INR 3.50 crore.
Palash Muchhal Also Affirmed With Social Media Post
Now Palash has too taken to Instagram to confirm the news and call off the wedding Smriti. He shared a long note on his Instagram stories.
He wrote, "I have decided to move on in my life and step back from my personal relationship. It's been very difficult for me to see people react so easily on baseless rumours about something which has been most sacred to me. It's the most difficult phase of my life, and I will deal with it gracefully, holding on to my beliefs. I truly hope we, as a society, learn to pause before judging someone based on unverified gossip, whose sources are never identified. Our words can wound in ways we may never understand."
He added, "While we think about these things, many people in the world are facing drastic consequences. My team will be taking strict legal action against those spreading false and defamatory content. Thank you to everyone who has stood by me with kindness in this tough time."