Nepal: PM Karki Reviews Election Preparations with Parties, Poll Officials And Gen Z Delegates

Prime Minister Sushila Karki met political party leaders, Election Commission officials and Gen Z representatives to assess readiness for the House of Representatives election scheduled for 5 March.
The meeting focused on election logistics, security arrangements and creating a suitable environment for the upcoming polls.
Prime Minister Sushila Karki on Friday held discussions with representatives of political parties, Election Commission officials and Gen Z delegates to review preparations for next year’s general election.
According to sources in the Prime Minister’s Office, the interaction centred on matters related to organising the House of Representatives (HoR) election scheduled for 5 March.
The joint meeting, convened at the prime minister’s official residence in Baluwatar, brought together Election Commission officials, leaders from major political parties such as the Nepali Congress, Communist Party of Nepal–Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML) and the Nepali Communist Party, alongside Gen Z representatives and heads of security agencies.
PM Karki’s secretariat said discussions largely revolved around election logistics, security arrangements and ensuring a conducive electoral environment.
In addition to PM Karki and her ministers, the meeting was attended by acting chief election commissioner Ram Prasad Bhandari, Nepali Congress general secretary Gagan Thapa, UML general secretary Shankar Pokharel and RSP leader Shishir Khanal.
President Ramchandra Paudel appointed Karki as prime minister in September after the Gen Z movement prompted PM Oli to resign. Acting on the prime minister’s recommendation, the president subsequently dissolved the House of Representatives and announced fresh elections for 5 March next year.
(with PTI inputs)