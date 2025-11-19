Curfew Imposed In Nepal's Bara District After Clash Between Gen Z Youths

A curfew was imposed in parts of Nepal's Bara district on November 19, 2025, after clashes erupted between Gen Z youths and cadres of the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist), or CPN-UML, near Simara Airport. The district administration office stated the curfew would remain in force from 12:30 pm to 8:00 pm within a 500-metre radius of the airport.