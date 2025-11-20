Nepal Imposes Curfew, Bans Public Gatherings Amid Renewed ‘Gen Z’ Protests

Nepal enforced a curfew and banned public gatherings in Bara district as new Gen Z protests flared up over government policies and corruption.
Demonstrations escalated after clashes between youth protestors and political party supporters, prompting heavy security deployment.
The youth-led movement accuses the government of suppressing dissent and restricting digital freedoms, vowing to continue peaceful resistance.
Nepal has imposed a ban on public gatherings and enforced a curfew in parts of Bara district after fresh waves of youth-led “Gen Z” protests erupted this week. The demonstrations, driven largely by students and young professionals, intensified amid anger over government policies, restrictions on social media platforms, and growing concerns about corruption.
Authorities said the curfew was necessary after clashes broke out between protestors and supporters of a political party, leading to heightened security deployment across sensitive areas. The broader Gen Z movement has been gaining momentum over recent months, with young Nepalis accusing the government of suppressing dissent, undermining digital freedom, and failing to address unemployment and economic stagnation.
Officials urged calm, while protest leaders vowed to continue peaceful demonstrations, asserting that the youth will not retreat from demanding accountability and democratic freedoms.
The country earlier saw Gen Z protests, which were driven primarily by teenagers and young adults, erupted in response to widespread allegations of government corruption and a short-lived ban on major social media platforms, including Facebook, YouTube, and X.
The demonstrations, described as some of the most widespread in Nepal’s modern history, saw protesters storming the Parliament, blocking roads, and setting fire to government offices and private residences, including those of former Prime Minister Oli and other political leaders. The unrest culminated in a violent clash on September 8, where 19 protesters were killed in a police shootout, prompting the Gen Z group to demand the arrest of Oli and former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak.