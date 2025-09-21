Nepal's Interim Government Forms Probe Panel To Investigate Gen Z Protest Deaths

The Gen Z protests, driven primarily by teenagers and young adults, erupted in response to widespread allegations of government corruption and a short-lived ban on major social media platforms, including Facebook, YouTube, and X. The demonstrations, described as some of the most widespread in Nepal’s modern history, saw protesters storming the Parliament, blocking roads, and setting fire to government offices and private residences, including those of former Prime Minister Oli and other political leaders. The unrest culminated in a violent clash on September 8, where 19 protesters were killed in a police shootout, prompting the Gen Z group to demand the arrest of Oli and former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak.