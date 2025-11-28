Nepal President Approves Army Deployment For March 2025 Parliamentary Elections

Nepal President approves army deployment for 5 March 2025 elections.
Decision follows Cabinet meeting and PM Karki’s recommendation.
Move aims to reinforce nationwide election security.
Nepal President Ramchandra Paudel has approved the government’s move to deploy the Nepali Army for the parliamentary elections scheduled for 5 March next year, clearing the way for a heightened security presence during the polls.
According to PTI, the approval came on Thursday after Prime Minister Sushila Karki forwarded a recommendation based on the Cabinet meeting held on 24 November. The President’s Office said in a press release that Paudel had endorsed the Cabinet and the prime minister’s proposal to mobilise the army for election duties.
PTI reported that Karki’s recommendation followed internal assessments on ensuring security across polling locations. The statement from the President’s Office noted that the government’s decision aimed to “strengthen election security”, underscoring the administration’s push to avoid disruptions during the vote.
PTI further reported that the mobilisation will support civilian law-enforcement agencies as preparations for the March election intensify.
(With inputs from PTI)