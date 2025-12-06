ED Attaches ₹1,120 Cr More in Anil Ambani Firms in Yes Bank Probe

The Reliance Centre, a guesthouse and some residential assets in Mumbai, apart from 231 plots of land in Chennai, are among the fresh assets worth Rs 1,120 crore attached by the ED as part of its ongoing money laundering probe against the companies of Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani.



The federal agency stated in a statement on Friday that the investigation is connected to an alleged fraud at the Yes Bank and that the properties are owned by Reliance Home Finance Limited (RHFL) and Reliance Commercial Finance Limited (RCFL).



The business group's properties valued at over Rs 8,997 crore were previously frozen by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). According to the latest update, the Reliance Group's total debt value is now Rs 10,117 crore.