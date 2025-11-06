ED Summons Anil Ambani Again

The case originates from a CBI FIR registered in 2023 against Reliance Communications (RCom) and its directors for alleged cheating of State Bank of India (SBI) to the tune of over Rs 1,600 crore. The ED took over the investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), expanding its scope to multiple group entities, including Reliance Power, Reliance Infrastructure, and Reliance Capital.