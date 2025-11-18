SC seeks Centre, CBI and ED’s Replies on PIL Alleging Massive RCom Banking Fraud

In response to a PIL requesting a court-monitored investigation into alleged massive financial and corporate fraud involving Reliance Communications (RCOM), its group businesses, and their promoter, the Supreme Court on Tuesday sent notifications to the Centre, CBI, ED, Anil Ambani, and other parties.



A bench made up of Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran noted the arguments made by attorney Prashant Bhushan, who was representing PIL petitioner and former Union secretary E A S Sarma, and requested responses within three weeks.