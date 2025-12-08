Air Ambulance for Khaleda Zia to Land in Dhaka on Tuesday

An air ambulance scheduled to transport Bangladesh's severely ill former prime minister Khaleda Zia to London for medical care will arrive in Dhaka on Tuesday.



According to news portal bdnews24.com, a senior official at the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) stated on Sunday that the aircraft has been assigned a landing time of 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday and a departure time of 9:00 p.m. on the same day.