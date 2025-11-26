Direct Flights Between Pakistan And Bangladesh To Resume Next Month

Mahan Air to operate three weekly Dhaka-Karachi flights, restoring direct air links between Pakistan and Bangladesh.
Visas simplified for business travellers via LCCI and Bangladesh Honorary Consulate in Lahore, issued in 3-4 days.
Dedicated cargo route and growing trade opportunities expected to push bilateral commerce towards $3 billion.
Direct air links between Pakistan and Bangladesh are set to restart next month after several years, signalling a renewed phase of engagement between the two neighbours. According to PTI, Bangladesh’s High Commissioner in Islamabad, Iqbal Hussain Khan, confirmed the move during a meeting with business leaders at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) on Wednesday.
Khan said Mahan Air will operate three weekly flights between Dhaka and Karachi, though he did not provide a specific launch date or further technical details. Mahan Airlines, operating as Mahan Air, is a privately owned Iranian carrier based in Tehran. PTI reported that two Pakistani private airlines have also secured approval from Dhaka’s aviation authorities as relations have improved over the past year.
The high commissioner told the business community that Dhaka had eased travel procedures. “Visa process has been simplified. Visas are now being issued on the joint recommendation of LCCI and the Bangladesh Honorary Consulate in Lahore,” he said. “Visas will be issued to members within three to four days, making travel between the two countries faster and easier.”
PTI reported that ties have expanded on multiple fronts since prime minister Sheikh Hasina was removed after large student-led protests on 5 August 2024 and Muhammad Yunus assumed charge as Chief Adviser of the interim government. Fly Jinnah and AirSial were recently granted permission to begin direct operations as part of this shift.
Khan also noted that a direct cargo shipping service is expected soon. While a cargo link has been functioning since last December, he said rising trade volumes now require a dedicated and regular route.
LCCI President Faheemur Rehman Saigol said improved connectivity could broaden trade prospects, suggesting that Pakistan could increase rice exports to Bangladesh while Dhaka could supply fresh pineapples, alongside cooperation in textiles, ready-made garments, IT, automobiles and other sectors. He added that bilateral trade currently stands at around USD 700 million but could rise to USD 3 billion over the next few years, with direct flights likely to support that growth.
(With inputs from PTI)