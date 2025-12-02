Security Tightened As Chinese Medical Experts Join Treatment Of Critically Ill Khaleda Zia

The stepped-up security comes after the interim government designated Zia a “very, very important person” on Monday, allowing the Special Security Force (SSF) to take charge of her protection.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: abhijay vaish
Updated on:
Updated on:
Security Tightened As Chinese Medical Experts Join Treatment Of Critically Ill Khaleda Zia
Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Khaleda Zia Photo: AP
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Security around former Bangladesh prime minister Khaleda Zia was significantly tightened on Tuesday after a team of specialist doctors from China joined efforts to stabilise her condition.

  • Zia, 80, was admitted on November 23 following infections in her heart and lungs.

  • The stepped-up security comes after the interim government designated Zia a “very, very important person” on Monday.

Security around former Bangladesh prime minister Khaleda Zia was significantly tightened on Tuesday after a team of specialist doctors from China joined efforts to stabilise her condition, which remains highly critical at Dhaka’s Evercare Hospital.

Police placed a barricade at the hospital’s main entrance at around 2 am, and hospital officials told The Daily Star that more than two dozen officers have been stationed there to monitor movement inside the facility and bolster protection for the ailing Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chief.

Zia, 80, was admitted on November 23 following infections in her heart and lungs. Her condition worsened within days, and she was shifted to the coronary care unit four days later. According to BNP Vice-Chairman Advocate Ahmed Aazam Khan, her health deteriorated sharply on Sunday night, prompting doctors to place her on ventilation.

A five-member medical team from China arrived in the capital on Monday and was spotted entering Evercare late that night, Dhaka Tribune reported. The delegation had earlier met with the medical board supervising Zia’s treatment, said the board’s chief cardiologist, Dr. Shahabuddin Talukder.

Talukder confirmed that her condition had not improved and stressed that she was not in a condition to be moved abroad for advanced care. He noted that more expert consultation was urgently required, with another team of Chinese specialists expected to land in Dhaka later on Tuesday.

The stepped-up security comes after the interim government designated Zia a “very, very important person” on Monday, allowing the Special Security Force (SSF) to take charge of her protection. Four SSF officers visited Evercare around midnight, inspecting various parts of the building for close to three hours. Zia is currently being treated in a cabin on the fourth floor, where surrounding rooms have been cleared as part of the enhanced security plan.

Reiterating her fragile state, Aazam Khan told reporters, “She is in a very critical condition. There is nothing more to do except seek prayers from the whole nation.”

Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina - Photo: AP
Hasina Sentenced To 5-Year Jail Term in Bangladesh Land Scam

BY Outlook News Desk

BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed added late Monday that Zia’s son and the party’s acting chairman, Tarique Rahman, who has lived in self-exile in London for over ten years “will return to Bangladesh soon.”

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday voiced “deep concern” over Zia’s worsening health and offered India’s support.

Across the country, people have gathered in mosques, temples, and community venues to pray for the former prime minister. BNP activists and affiliated groups organised special prayer sessions in Dhaka, Chattogram, Rajshahi, Barishal, Sylhet, Mymensingh, and numerous other districts. Many supporters also took to social media to share prayers and messages wishing her a swift recovery.

With PTI inputs

