Hasina Sentenced To 5-Year Jail Term in Bangladesh Land Scam

In a land scam case, a Bangladeshi court on Monday sentenced former prime minister Sheikh Hasina to five years in prison.



According to The Daily Star newspaper, Judge Md Rabiul Alam of the Special Judge's Court-4 of Dhaka also sentenced Hasina's sister, Sheikh Rehana, to seven years in prison and her niece, British MP Tulip Siddiq, to two years.



According to the article, Hasina has been found guilty in four graft instances brought before the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).