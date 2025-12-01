Hasina Sentenced To 5-Year Jail Term in Bangladesh Land Scam

A Dhaka court sentenced Sheikh Hasina to five years for illegal Purbachal land allotments.
Sister Rehana got seven years and niece Tulip Siddiq two years; Joy and Putul were also convicted in related cases.
ACC alleges six plots were unlawfully obtained in the diplomatic zone with Rajuk officials’ help.
In a land scam case, a Bangladeshi court on Monday sentenced former prime minister Sheikh Hasina to five years in prison.
According to The Daily Star newspaper, Judge Md Rabiul Alam of the Special Judge's Court-4 of Dhaka also sentenced Hasina's sister, Sheikh Rehana, to seven years in prison and her niece, British MP Tulip Siddiq, to two years.
According to the article, Hasina has been found guilty in four graft instances brought before the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).
Between January 12 and 14, the ACC filed six different cases with its Dhaka Integrated District Office-1 regarding purported anomalies in the Purbachal New Town project's plot allotment.
The anti-graft body claims that Hasina illegally obtained six plots, each measuring 10 kathas (7,200 square feet), in the diplomatic zone of Sector 27 of the Purbachal New Town project for herself and her relatives, including her daughter Saima Wazed Putul and son Sajeeb Wazed Joy, despite their ineligibility under current regulations, in cooperation with senior Rajuk officials, according to The Dhaka Tribune newspaper.
In Bangladesh, the state-run organisation Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) is in charge of keeping an eye on compliance throughout the design and construction phases of government-aided buildings.
On July 31, 29 individuals—including Hasina, Rehana, Joy, Putul, and Tulip—were charged.
On November 27, Hasina was sentenced to 21 years' rigorous imprisonment, seven years in each of the three cases filed over the Purbachal plot scam. Joy and Putul were co-accused in separate cases -- one each -- and were given five years' imprisonment.