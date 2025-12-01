Hasina Sentenced To 5-Year Jail Term in Bangladesh Land Scam

Ex-PM, sister Rehana and niece Tulip Siddiq sentenced in Purbachal plot allotment graft cases.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina
Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • A Dhaka court sentenced Sheikh Hasina to five years for illegal Purbachal land allotments.

  • Sister Rehana got seven years and niece Tulip Siddiq two years; Joy and Putul were also convicted in related cases.

  • ACC alleges six plots were unlawfully obtained in the diplomatic zone with Rajuk officials’ help.

In a land scam case, a Bangladeshi court on Monday sentenced former prime minister Sheikh Hasina to five years in prison.

According to The Daily Star newspaper, Judge Md Rabiul Alam of the Special Judge's Court-4 of Dhaka also sentenced Hasina's sister, Sheikh Rehana, to seven years in prison and her niece, British MP Tulip Siddiq, to two years.

According to the article, Hasina has been found guilty in four graft instances brought before the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

Between January 12 and 14, the ACC filed six different cases with its Dhaka Integrated District Office-1 regarding purported anomalies in the Purbachal New Town project's plot allotment.

The anti-graft body claims that Hasina illegally obtained six plots, each measuring 10 kathas (7,200 square feet), in the diplomatic zone of Sector 27 of the Purbachal New Town project for herself and her relatives, including her daughter Saima Wazed Putul and son Sajeeb Wazed Joy, despite their ineligibility under current regulations, in cooperation with senior Rajuk officials, according to The Dhaka Tribune newspaper.

Ex-Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina - PTI
Bangladesh Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina Sentenced to Death by the ICT; Calls it Politically Motivated & Unfair Trial.

BY Outlook News Desk

Related Content
Related Content

In Bangladesh, the state-run organisation Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) is in charge of keeping an eye on compliance throughout the design and construction phases of government-aided buildings.

On July 31, 29 individuals—including Hasina, Rehana, Joy, Putul, and Tulip—were charged.

On November 27, Hasina was sentenced to 21 years' rigorous imprisonment, seven years in each of the three cases filed over the Purbachal plot scam. Joy and Putul were co-accused in separate cases -- one each -- and were given five years' imprisonment. 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. BCCI Sets Up Urgent Talks With Gambhir, Agarkar Ahead Of India Vs South Africa 2nd ODI: Report

  2. India Vs South Africa, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli Shrugs Off Prep Talk After Match-Winning Ton

  3. India Vs South Africa, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli's 83rd International Century Shines Bright As Men In Blue Beat SA By 17 Runs

  4. Harshit Rana’s Fiery Send-Off Overshadows Dewald Brevis’ No-Look Six In IND vs SA 1st ODI - Video

  5. For The Sake Of Test Cricket: Kevin Pietersen's Plea As Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Dominate South Africa In 1st ODI

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  5. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. From Courtroom to Politics: The Rising Anti-Intellectualism In India

  2. RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav In Hibernation Post-Bihar Elections Loss

  3. Why Uttarakhand Outpaced Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh: A Tale of Progress, Resources, Missed Opportunities

  4. Assam Tribal Students Storm BTC Assembly Escalating Protests Over ST-Status Proposal

  5. Caste, Politics, And Power: Adi Dravidas in the Dravidian Model

Entertainment News

  1. Gustaakh Ishq Review | An Itr-Drenched Ode To A Bygone Era

  2. Tere Ishk Mein Review | A Perplexing Resurrection Of The Aimless One-Sided Loverboy Sans Redemption

  3. Tamasha At 10 | The Curious Magic Of The Eternal Story About Storytelling

  4. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  5. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Bangladesh: Yunus-Led Interim Government Faces Legal Questions Over July Charter Referendum

  2. India Sends 21 Tonnes of Relief, 80 NDRF Personnel To Sri Lanka After Cyclone Ditwah

  3. Over 400 Indians Evacuated From Sri Lanka Following Cyclone Ditwah

  4. Hong Kong Fire Tragedy: Death Toll Rises To 128 As Search For Missing Continues

  5. Modi, Meloni Unveil India–Italy Initiative to Counter Terror Financing at G20 Meet

Latest Stories

  1. Why Uttarakhand Outpaced Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh: A Tale of Progress, Resources, Missed Opportunities

  2. Delhi Court Pushes ED National Herald Chargesheet Order To 16 December

  3. Southeast Asia Flood: Death Toll Surges To 174 In Indonesia; Sumatra

  4. India Vs Canada Highlights, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Jugraj Shines As IND Hammer CAN 14-3 To Book Final Spot

  5. Weekly Horoscope for November 30 - December 6, 2025: Major Progress Ahead for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Scorpio & Pisces

  6. Daily Horoscope For November 29, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Cancer, Scorpio, And Pisces

  7. Harvesting Death: How Olive Groves Became A Battlefield In Palestine

  8. Trump 'Terminates' 90% Of Biden's Executive Orders, Threatens Prosecution