SMAT 2025 Round 7 LIVE Score: UP Post 144 Vs Bihar; Mohammed Shami, Bengal Take On Haryana

SMAT 2025 Round 7 LIVE Scores: Baroda Post Massive 220/5
Baroda have registered a massive 221 against Services. Amit Passi scored a 55-ball 114 to take his team towards big score.
Elsewhere, Bihar are on course to a massive win over UP with 83/0 in pursuit of 145.
SMAT 2025 Round 7 LIVE Scores: Bihar Require 145 For Victory Vs UP
A disappointing batting performance sees UP post 144 on the board against Bihar. Prashant Veer (40) late cameo meant Uttar Pradesh finished with a decent total after finding themselves in deep trouble.
SMAT 2025 Round 7 LIVE Scores: Yash Dhull Fifty Sees Delhi Off To A Good Start
Delhi are 100/1 in 11 overs against Uttarakhand with Yash Dhull grabbing a half-century in 35 deliveries.
SMAT 2025 Round 7 LIVE Scores: Baroda Start Off Well
Amit Passi has given Baroda a lightning start against Services. With no Hardik Pandya at the helm, BRD will have to battle hard against Services side in their SMAT 2025 match.
BRD 55-1(5 Overs)
SMAT 2025 Round 7 LIVE Scores: Uttar Pradesh Struggle Against Bihar
Rinku Singh is at the crease for UP against Bihar in their SMAT 2025 match. UP have lost three wickets and are reeling at 69/3 at the end of 9 overs.
SMAT 2025 Round 7 LIVE Scores: Uttarakhand vs Delhi Playing XIs
Delhi: Priyansh Arya, Yash Dhull, Nitish Rana(c), Ayush Badoni, Tejasvi Dahiya(w), Harsh Tyagi, Prince Yadav, Ayush Doseja, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Suyash Sharma, Navdeep Saini
Uttarakhand: Yuvraj Chaudhary, Rahul Raj, Kunal Chandela(c), Aarav Mahajan, Prashant Chopra(w), Avneesh Sudha, Shashwat Dangwal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Rajan Kumar, Akash Madhwal, Agrim Tiwari
SMAT 2025 Round 7 LIVE Scores: VID Vs AND Playing XIs
Vidarbha: Atharva Taide, Adhyayan Daga, Aman Mokhade, Dhruv Shorey, Akshay Wadkar(w), Harsh Dubey(c), Yash Thakur, Yash Kadam, Shivam Deshmukh, Umesh Yadav, Praful Hinge
Andhra: Srikar Bharat(w), Ashwin Hebbar, Pyla Avinash, Shaik Rasheed, Ricky Bhui(c), SDNV Prasad, KV Sasikanth, Saurabh Kumar, Satyanarayana Raju, Tripurana Vijay, Cheepurapalli Stephen
SMAT 2025 Round 7 LIVE Scores: Baroda Bat First Against Services; Uttarakhand Bowl Against Delhi
Baroda have opted to bat against Services in their SMAT 2025 match whereas Uttarakhand will bowl first against Delhi. Andhra too will be bowling against Vidarbha.
SMAT 2025 Round 7 LIVE Scores: Bihar Opt To Bowl First
Bihar skipper Sakibul Gani has won the toss and opted to bowl in their SMAT 2025 match against UP at JU Second Campus, Salt Lake, Kolkata.
Playing XIs:
No Vaibhav Suryavanshi today for Bihar
SMAT 2025 Round 7 LIVE Scores: Matches To Keep An Eye On
Delhi vs Uttarakhand
Bengal vs Haryana
Bihar vs UP
Goa vs Maharashtra
Gujarat vs Punjab
