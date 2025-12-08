SMAT 2025 Round 7 LIVE Score: UP Post 144 Vs Bihar; Mohammed Shami, Bengal Take On Haryana

Rinku Singh starts for UP in their SMAT 2025 Round 7 fixture against Bihar. X/KKRiders

Welcome to the live coverage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2025 Round 7 matches on our page. This round won't feature regular India players like Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson and Suryakumar Yadav since they will be preparing for the upcoming T20I series against South Africa. However, the likes of Mohammed Shami will be in action. Follow the live scores of the eventful Round 7 of SMAT 2025, right here

LIVE UPDATES

8 Dec 2025, 10:59:48 am IST SMAT 2025 Round 7 LIVE Scores: Baroda Post Massive 220/5 Baroda have registered a massive 221 against Services. Amit Passi scored a 55-ball 114 to take his team towards big score. Elsewhere, Bihar are on course to a massive win over UP with 83/0 in pursuit of 145.

8 Dec 2025, 10:16:45 am IST SMAT 2025 Round 7 LIVE Scores: Bihar Require 145 For Victory Vs UP A disappointing batting performance sees UP post 144 on the board against Bihar. Prashant Veer (40) late cameo meant Uttar Pradesh finished with a decent total after finding themselves in deep trouble.

8 Dec 2025, 09:48:53 am IST SMAT 2025 Round 7 LIVE Scores: Yash Dhull Fifty Sees Delhi Off To A Good Start Delhi are 100/1 in 11 overs against Uttarakhand with Yash Dhull grabbing a half-century in 35 deliveries.

8 Dec 2025, 09:30:30 am IST SMAT 2025 Round 7 LIVE Scores: Baroda Start Off Well Amit Passi has given Baroda a lightning start against Services. With no Hardik Pandya at the helm, BRD will have to battle hard against Services side in their SMAT 2025 match. BRD 55-1(5 Overs)

8 Dec 2025, 09:14:29 am IST SMAT 2025 Round 7 LIVE Scores: Uttar Pradesh Struggle Against Bihar Rinku Singh is at the crease for UP against Bihar in their SMAT 2025 match. UP have lost three wickets and are reeling at 69/3 at the end of 9 overs.

8 Dec 2025, 09:06:08 am IST SMAT 2025 Round 7 LIVE Scores: Uttarakhand vs Delhi Playing XIs Delhi: Priyansh Arya, Yash Dhull, Nitish Rana(c), Ayush Badoni, Tejasvi Dahiya(w), Harsh Tyagi, Prince Yadav, Ayush Doseja, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Suyash Sharma, Navdeep Saini Uttarakhand: Yuvraj Chaudhary, Rahul Raj, Kunal Chandela(c), Aarav Mahajan, Prashant Chopra(w), Avneesh Sudha, Shashwat Dangwal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Rajan Kumar, Akash Madhwal, Agrim Tiwari

8 Dec 2025, 08:55:32 am IST SMAT 2025 Round 7 LIVE Scores: VID Vs AND Playing XIs Vidarbha: Atharva Taide, Adhyayan Daga, Aman Mokhade, Dhruv Shorey, Akshay Wadkar(w), Harsh Dubey(c), Yash Thakur, Yash Kadam, Shivam Deshmukh, Umesh Yadav, Praful Hinge Andhra: Srikar Bharat(w), Ashwin Hebbar, Pyla Avinash, Shaik Rasheed, Ricky Bhui(c), SDNV Prasad, KV Sasikanth, Saurabh Kumar, Satyanarayana Raju, Tripurana Vijay, Cheepurapalli Stephen

8 Dec 2025, 08:50:58 am IST SMAT 2025 Round 7 LIVE Scores: Baroda Bat First Against Services; Uttarakhand Bowl Against Delhi Baroda have opted to bat against Services in their SMAT 2025 match whereas Uttarakhand will bowl first against Delhi. Andhra too will be bowling against Vidarbha.

8 Dec 2025, 08:07:44 am IST SMAT 2025 Round 7 LIVE Scores: Bihar Opt To Bowl First Bihar skipper Sakibul Gani has won the toss and opted to bowl in their SMAT 2025 match against UP at JU Second Campus, Salt Lake, Kolkata. Playing XIs: No Vaibhav Suryavanshi today for Bihar Bihar - Playing XI #BIHvUP #SMAT #Elite pic.twitter.com/dcLnYNv9Pj — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 8, 2025 Uttar Pradesh - Playing XI #BIHvUP #SMAT #Elite pic.twitter.com/51wQw86YKI — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 8, 2025

8 Dec 2025, 07:39:05 am IST SMAT 2025 Round 7 LIVE Scores: Matches To Keep An Eye On Delhi vs Uttarakhand

Bengal vs Haryana

Bihar vs UP

Goa vs Maharashtra

Gujarat vs Punjab