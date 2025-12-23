Congo DR Vs Benin Live Score, AFCON 2025: Leopards Eye Strong Start In Group D Opener In Rabat

DR Congo National Football team, at Africa Cup Of Nations 2023-24. (Photo:X|@fecofa_kinshasa)

Congo DR Vs Benin Live Score: Group D action at the Africa Cup of Nations 2025 sees DR Congo and Benin lock horns at the Al-Barid Stadium in Rabat (06:00 PM IST) in a crucial opening fixture. The Leopards arrive in confident form, having enjoyed a strong 2025 with five wins in six matches and a deep run through the World Cup qualifying campaign, giving them momentum on the continental stage. Benin, meanwhile, return to AFCON after their memorable 2019 quarter-final run, carrying ambition but limited tournament experience compared with their opponents. hey have faced DR Congo only in World Cup qualifiers before, a 2-0 defeat and a 1-1 draw, and will be under pressure to maintain defensive solidity and exploit counter chances.

LIVE UPDATES