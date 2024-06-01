Yash Vijay Dhullis a right-handed batsman. He represents Delhi in domestic cricket and plays for the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Yash made his first-class cricket debut for the Delhi cricket team during the 2021–22 Ranji Trophy in February 2022. Remarkably, he scored two centuries on debut while opening the innings. Additionally, Yash has been a key player in the India national under-19 cricket team, contributing to their victory at the 2022 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup. He also captained the team during the 2021 ACC Under-19 Asia Cup.

Transitioning to senior cricket, Dhull made a memorable debut in the Ranji Trophy on February 17, 2022, against Tamil Nadu, smashing centuries in both innings of the match. Ahead of his senior debut, Dhull was acquired by Delhi Capitals in the 2022 IPL auction.

Continuing his cricketing journey, Dhull made his Twenty20 debut for Delhi in the 2022–23 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy against Manipur on October 11, 2022. He followed this up with his List A debut for Delhi against Vidarbha in the 2022–23 Vijay Hazare Trophy on November 12, 2022.In the 2023 ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup, Dhull scored his maiden List

As a batsman, Dhull has featured in 4 matches, accumulating 16 runs at an average of 5.3, with a highest score of 13. His batting strike rate stands at an impressive 69.6, including one four. Dhull's batting proficiency extends to first-class cricket, where he has amassed 1610 runs in 23 matches, with a highest score of 200.

On the bowling front, as a right-arm off-spin bowler, Dhull has bowled in 4 IPL matches but is yet to secure any wickets. He has also exhibited his fielding skills with 2 catches in the IPL.