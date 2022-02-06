ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup: BCCI Announces Cash Reward For Victorious India U-19 Team

Minutes after India's four-wicket win against England in the final of the ICC U-19 World Cup 2022 for a record-extending fifth title on Sunday, the BCCI announced cash rewards for the victorious team led by Yash Dhull. (More Cricket News)

After losing the toss, the Indian colts dismissed their English rivals for 189 in 44.5 overs with Raj Bawa (5/31) recording the best-ever figures in a U-19 World Cup final. India then chased down the target in 47.4 overs with Bana hitting back-to-back sixes to seal the win in style.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah said that each player will be rewarded INR 40 lakhs, and every member of the support staff will receive INR 25 lakhs.

"I’m pleased to announce the reward of 40 lacs per player and 25 lacs per support staff for the U19 Team India contingent for their exemplary performance in Under 19 World Cup Final. You have made India proud,” Shah wrote in a Twitter post soon after Dinesh Bana sealed the win with a six.

Congratulations #BoysInBlue on winning the @ICC U19 World Cup. This is a Very Very Special @VVSLaxman281 win against all odds. Each of our youngsters has shown the heart and temperament needed to make history in these trying times #INDvENG #U19CWCFinal pic.twitter.com/amuzSbarbc — Jay Shah (@JayShah) February 5, 2022

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly also took to Twitter to congratulate the team.

"Congratulations to the under 19 team and the support staff and the selectors for winning the world cup in such a magnificent way ..The cash prize announced by us of 40 lakhs is a small token of appreciation but their efforts are beyond value .. magnificent stuff," wrote the former India captain.

Congratulations to the under 19 team and the support staff and the selectors for winning the world cup in such a magnificent way ..The cash prize announced by us of 40 lakhs is a small token of appreciation but their efforts are beyond value .. magnificent stuff..@bcci — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) February 5, 2022

Raj Angad Bawa won the player of the match award for his all-round show. He shone with the ball with a sensational fiver (5/31) before hitting a valuable 35 down the order to help India chase down the target with 2.2 overs to spare.

It was a remarkable achievement for India, who had won the title in 2000, 2008, 2012, 2018, as they found themselves in a situation where they were struggling to field a playing XI after multiple players contracted COVID-19 hours before their match against Ireland.

Six members of the squad, including captain Yash Dhull and his deputy Shaik Rasheed, missed both the Ireland and Uganda fixtures, forcing the BCCI to fly in precautionary reinforcements.

England opted to bat after winning the toss but they were shot out by India for 189 in 44.5 overs with pacer Bawa (5/31 in 9.5 overs) and Ravi Kumar (4/34 from 9 overs) sharing the spoils.

England were reduced to 91 for seven in the 25th over but James Rew single-handedly resurrected their innings with a 116-ball 95 to help his side close in on 200.