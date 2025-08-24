Fulham Vs Manchester United Live Streaming, Premier League 2025-26: When, Where To Watch Matchday 2 Fixture

Fulham face Manchester United at Etiham Stadium on Sunday
The 2025-26 season of the English Premier League is on a full roll as the teams are in action in the second weekend of the season. On Sunday, 24 August 2025, Fulham welcome Manchester United to Craven Cottage for a high-stakes Matchday 2 showdown.
Fulham's first match of the season ended in a 1-1 draw against Brighton. Despite conceding from a second-half penalty by Matt O’Riley, the visitors snatched a point thanks to Rodrigo Muniz’s sensational 97th-minute winner, leaving the opposition stunned.
On the other hand, Meanwhile, Manchester United kicked off their campaign with a 1–0 loss at Old Trafford to Arsenal. The game’s only goal came early when Altay Bayindir mishandled a corner, allowing Riccardo Calafiori to score within the first 13 minutes. The Red Devils would like to secure a win in ther second game of the season.
Fulham Vs Manchester United, English Premier League 2025-26 – Live Streaming Details
When is the Fulham Vs Manchester United, English Premier League 2025-26 match being played?
The Fulham Vs Manchester United, English Premier League 2025-26 match will be played on Sunday, 24 August 2025. In India, the match will kick off at 9:00 PM IST on 24 August, at the Craven Cottage Stadium.
Where to watch the Fulham vs Manchester United, English Premier League 2025-26 match live online in India?
The Fulham vs Manchester United, English Premier League 2025-26 match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. The match will be televised live on the Star Sports Select HD1 and Star Sports Select 1 channels in India.