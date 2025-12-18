EFL Cup 2025-26: Teenager Lewis Miley's Injury Time Goal Sends Magpies To Semi-Finals
Defending champions Newcastle United kept their hopes of a repeat alive with a hard-fought 2-1 win at St. James' Park. Fulham took a surprise lead through Sasa Lukic early in the first half, silencing the home crowd. However, the Magpies responded quickly, equalizing through Yoane Wissa just ten minutes later. The match remained a deadlock until the dying moments of the game. In the 92nd minute, teenage sensation Lewis Miley sparked wild celebrations by smashing home a loose ball in the box, securing Newcastle's spot in the semi-final draw.
1/8
2/8
3/8
4/8
5/8
6/8
7/8
8/8
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE