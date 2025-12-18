EFL Cup 2025-26: Teenager Lewis Miley's Injury Time Goal Sends Magpies To Semi-Finals

Defending champions Newcastle United kept their hopes of a repeat alive with a hard-fought 2-1 win at St. James' Park. Fulham took a surprise lead through Sasa Lukic early in the first half, silencing the home crowd. However, the Magpies responded quickly, equalizing through Yoane Wissa just ten minutes later. The match remained a deadlock until the dying moments of the game. In the 92nd minute, teenage sensation Lewis Miley sparked wild celebrations by smashing home a loose ball in the box, securing Newcastle's spot in the semi-final draw.

Newcastle vs Fulham EFL Cup Soccer-Aaron Ramsdale
Newcastle United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, left, celebrates with Lewis Miley (67) and Malick Thiaw (12) after the English League Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Newcastle and Fulham in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP
Newcastle vs Fulham EFL Cup Soccer-Yoane Wissa
Newcastle United's Yoane Wissa, right, battles for the ball with Fulham's Sander Berge, left, and Antonee Robinson during the English League Cup quarter final soccer match between Newcastle and Fulham in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP
Newcastle vs Fulham EFL Cup Soccer-Raul Jimenez
Fulham's Raul Jimenez, left, and Newcastle United's Tino Livramento battle for the ball during the English League Cup quarter final soccer match between Newcastle and Fulham in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP
Newcastle vs Fulham EFL Cup Soccer-Harry Wilson
Fulham's Harry Wilson, left, and Newcastle United's Jacob Ramsey battle for the ball during the English League Cup quarter final soccer match between Newcastle and Fulham in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP
Newcastle vs Fulham EFL Cup Soccer-Kenny Tete
Fulham's Kenny Tete, left, and Newcastle United's Yoane Wissa battle for the ball during the English League Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Newcastle and Fulham in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP
Newcastle vs Fulham EFL Cup Soccer-Kenny Tete
Fulham's Kenny Tete, left, and Newcastle United's Yoane Wissa battle for the ball during the English League Cup quarter final soccer match between Newcastle and Fulham in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP
Newcastle vs Fulham EFL Cup Soccer-Sasa Lukic
Fulham's Sasa Lukic celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during the English League Cup quarter final soccer match between Newcastle and Fulham in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP
Newcastle vs Fulham EFL Cup Soccer-Yoane Wissa
Newcastle United's Yoane Wissa, left, celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during the English League Cup quarter final soccer match between Newcastle and Fulham in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP
Newcastle vs Fulham EFL Cup Soccer-Joe Willock
Fulham's Sasa Lukic, left, and Newcastle United's Joe Willock battle for the ball during the English League Cup quarter final soccer match between Newcastle and Fulham in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP
